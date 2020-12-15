Ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for new homeless shelter named for Todd Portune

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Tuesday for a new homeless shelter named for the late Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune.
“The Maslow’s Army Todd B. Portune Memorial Winter Day-Center” will officially open at the old Queensgate jail on Linn Street at 8:30 a.m.
The center is considered the first of its kind in Ohio and was named for the late Hamilton County commissioner “because of his very close relationship with Maslow’s Army and his deep and committed work to humanity,” say organizers of the non-profit charity.
Portune was one of the longest-serving public officials in this region, a Democrat who served 27 years in public office, as a Cincinnati City Councilman and then a commissioner. He died early this year at the age of 61.
His children, Ethan and Ellyse Portune will be on hand for the cutting of the ceremonial ribbon at the new homeless shelter.
They will be joined by Maslow’s Army Honorary Board Chair and Cincinnati Bengals Trey Hopkins, Commission President Denise Driehaus, Cincinnati City Councilman David Mann, Councilwoman Jan Michele Lemon Kearney, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil and Maslow’s Army Founders Samuel and Susan Landis.
Both Hamilton County and the city of Cincinnati are providing financial support for the venture.
The 20,000 square-feet facility includes a donated computer lab with 12 new desktop computers, printers, three laptops, 2 “Day-space” rooms, meeting rooms for recovery, a “blessings room” full of clothing donations, and more.
“This is going to be a place of refuge and hope. A place where an induvial can begin to acquire the necessary life skills to become self-sufficient and self-reliant”, said Maslow’s Army co-founder Samuel Adams Landis. “Our primary purpose is to meet their basic needs while keeping them warm this winter”.
Susan Landis Board Chair of Maslow’s Army added: “This day-center will be a stepping stone for so many in our area, it won’t just be a place to stay but a place where individuals experiencing homelessness can be connected to vital life-saving resources that will impact the rest of their lives, Hope will be built here and lives will be changed.”
