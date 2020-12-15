Sentencing set for man who claimed to be missing 6-year-old

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The man authorities say claimed to be a missing child from Illinois is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.
Brian Rini, now 25, was originally sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated identity theft for lying about being an Aurora, Illinois boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.
According to the Associated Press, the judge will now issue a complete sentence because they wanted to see results of a pre-sentencing investigation.
Newport police responded to a call on April 3, 2019 in which the caller described Rini as wandering the street, looking confused and in need of assistance, court records show.
Rini allegedly told officers his name was Timmothy Pitzen and that he was abducted when he was 6-years-old and he “just wanted to go home,” federal officials said in a news release.
Local authorities confirmed that Timmothy’s name was associated with a missing and possibly abducted child.
Posing as Timmothy, Rini allegedly claimed he had recently escaped from a hotel room in which two men had been holding him captive.
He said he had been sexually and physically abused for years while in captivity and that he was having abdominal pain, according to federal authorities.
DNA test results confirmed Rini’s identity as a known felon who was released from an Ohio prison on March 7, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Southern District of Ohio.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.