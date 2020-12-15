St. Elizabeth preparing to get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (FOX19) - St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood is preparing to get its first doses of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.
They are expecting 975 doses of the vaccine for frontline staff who have been treating patients with COVID-19 since March.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was in Louisville on Monday when the first shipments arrived at U of L Hospital.
Eleven hospital sites are receiving the initial batch.
Kentucky is playing a major role in the country’s vaccine distribution because the vaccines are being flown to UPS Worldport in Louisville.
From there, they are sorted and rushed to hospitals across the country.
“We know victory is in sight. If we are smart and we work hard between now and when we can get everyone vaccinated and we don’t do rash things like eliminate protections in place, we can save so many lives. Everyone lost between now and when we get everyone vaccinated is an avoidable loss,” Beshear said.
UC Health received 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Twenty frontline healthcare workers who interact directly with COVID-19 patients within UC Health hospitals were the first to be inoculated against COVID-19.
FedEx and UPS began delivering three million doses of the vaccine to 150 distribution centers nationwide Sunday.
