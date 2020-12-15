Statewide alert issued for missing Clermont Co. woman

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman they believe to be in danger.
Sharma Hatcher, 85, drove away from her residence on Pine View in Williamsburg around 1:05 p.m. Tuesday and did not return, according to the Clermont County Sheriff Office.
Hatcher suffers from dementia and the sheriff’s office is concerned for her safety.
She is described as 5′3″ and 140 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.
The vehicle is a red 2015 Toyota Sienna with Ohio plate number DQH5352. The vehicle pictured below is not the actual vehicle.
If you have any information you’re urged to call 911.
You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
