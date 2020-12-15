Teams canvass long stretch along Ohio River in search for missing 3-year-old

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The search for a missing 3-year-old boy was once again focused along the Ohio River.
Nylo Lattimore, 3, hasn’t been since Dec. 4. The young boy’s mother, Nyteisha, was killed on Dec. 11 by Desean Brown, according to police.
Nyteisha’s body was found in a bag on Dec. 12 near the Purple People Bridge, according to a source. It is near this area where a stroller belonging to the family was found nearby and search crews have reminded the past few days.
For around six hours Tuesday, the North Star International (NSI) K9 Search & Recovery and Ohio LandSAR teams canvassed the area for footprints, clothing, or anything that might show Nylo was here.
“It’s a child involved. You know it’s a loved one,” said Chief John Adams with Ohio LandSAR. “We want to try to bring family members to rest, rest, and ease to this. In a case like - this is very sensitive and traumatizing.”
On Sunday and Monday, authorities searched the area near the bridge for additional evidence. Divers searched the Ohio River but were unable to find anything.
Instead of going in the water like divers with the Hamilton County Police Association did the past two days, 30 volunteers made up of active and retired law enforcement, firefighters and military personnel were on the ground looking.
“A lot of the people here today have taken the day off of work to come down to help,” said NSI’s Jeff Shari. “They use their own gas, our own equipment. It’s all paid for by ourselves. And we do that for our care for people and our care to help the police.”
Tuesday’s search covered a 21-mile long stretch.
Those searching carried GPS locators that go through a mapping system to ensure all areas are covered. They even brought along K9 search dogs to help.
Right now, police are still investigating as to why they think Brown killed Nyteisha. Police have not said whether they think Brown has anything to do with Nylo’s disappearance.
Crews will continue to search with hopes their efforts along the Ohio River bring some relief to the Lattimore family.
