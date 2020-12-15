Avondale shooting victim remembered as ‘bright,’ ‘brave-hearted’ young man

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of a teenager in Avondale Saturday.
Serreno Foster Jr., 18, was found in a car in the 3600 block of Canyon Drive around 11 a.m., police say. Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.
Serreno’s family says they are taking things day by day.
“He was a great kid,” Serreno’s father and namesake, Serreno Foster Sr. said. “I am just honored that I could be his dad and watch him grow up as a young man.”
“He was a very bright kid,” Serreno’s aunt, Tamika Arnold said. “Very smart, an intelligent kid. He was very strong, brave-hearted and a champion.”
Serreno’s family says the vehicle in which he was found was a gift for his 18th birthday.
“He didn’t deserve to go like this,” Arnold said. “He didn’t deserve to die alone. We want answers.”
CPD had no updates to share on the case Tuesday, and the family is similarly in the dark.
A candle-light vigil was held Tuesday night at DePaul Cristo Rey High School, of which Serreno was a recent graduate. He was also a basketball player at the school, one of his varied interests.
“Video games, anything sports related,” Arnold said. “He loved roller skating, amusement parks, hanging out with his family. He loved listening to music.”
Serreno had dreams of becoming a nurse, Arnold explains.
“He was a leader. You couldn’t tell him nothing. He already had it figured out. That’s one thing I loved about him,” she said. “That broke my heart, to hear my baby was about to be a nurse too. His mom is a nurse... They took my baby.”
CPD says the investigation is ongoing and ask that anyone with information contact them at (513) 352-3542 or call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
