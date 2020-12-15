UC Health continues to administer COVID-19 vaccinations

“Working in the ICU, I see a lot of death and multiple complications from COVID-19.” Taking the vaccination is the best route I can take as a person,” Murphy said in a news release. “We need to just stand up and do what we need to do to make our community better. As an RN, I want to model for the community as this is what we should do, and people can see us taking the vaccine, and that we are going to be okay – and so will they.”