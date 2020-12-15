UC Health continues to administer COVID-19 vaccinations

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - UC Health administered a second round of COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday at West Chester Hospital.
Frontline healthcare workers at West Chester Hospital who interact directly with COVID-19 patients were inoculated against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
UC Health said members of the intensive care unit (ICU) and emergency department teams at West Chester Hospital received the first of two doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer.
“This is an historic moment for our community, our region and the nation,” said Richard P. Lofgren, MD, president & CEO of UC Health. “From the beginning, UC and UC Health have participated in finding a cure as a clinical trial site, and our healthcare workers within our hospitals have tirelessly served on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 for more than nine months. We are proud to have been selected as one of the very first healthcare systems to receive the vaccine.”
The first person vaccinated at West Chester Hospital was Kim Murphy, RN, a registered nurse who works in the hospital’s ICU.
“Working in the ICU, I see a lot of death and multiple complications from COVID-19.” Taking the vaccination is the best route I can take as a person,” Murphy said in a news release. “We need to just stand up and do what we need to do to make our community better. As an RN, I want to model for the community as this is what we should do, and people can see us taking the vaccine, and that we are going to be okay – and so will they.”
Vaccinations of more UC Health frontline healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, technicians and other vitally important support service staff are continuing throughout this week.
UC Health was one of the very first vaccine distribution sites identified by the Ohio Department of Health, and the only location in southwest Ohio.
