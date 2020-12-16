Alaska Airlines turns to an 80s tune to talk COVID-19 safety

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It seems everywhere you turn these days, companies are using 80s music to try to entice people to buy their products.
Alaska Airlines is taking our love of that decade’s music one step further.
The airline is reinforcing its COVID-19 safety with a video starring its own employees, set to the 1983 hit “The Safety Dance”.
“At Alaska, we love safety so much, our employees made a music video about it,” said the airline on YouTube.
So, here’s the original music video.
We’ll leave it up to you to decide if the Alaska Airlines video is an improvement.
By the way, Alaska Airlines just started nonstop daily service between Cincinnati and Seattle in August.
