All Paws on Deck: Hamilton County receives first arson dog

“When she’s deployed to a scene of a fire, she’ll go and sniff all the debris and she sniffs where the typical human being would smell a cheeseburger, she would smell the bun, the pickles, the lettuce, the tomato, and the meat and decipher what it is and if she detects one of the several odors she’s trained on, she will alert by sitting,” said Lt. Ellis. “And then she will be praised and fed, and we’ll go a second time and she will show you where the odor is coming from.”