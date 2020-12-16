CPS approves anti-racism policy with possible curriculum changes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved an anti-racism policy Wednesday evening, according to board member Mike Moroski.
The policy outlines general changes to the district’s curriculum, employee and student discipline procedures, extra-curricular activities and hiring and recruiting.
It also envisions district-wide annual anti-racism training.
The policy can be read here. It’s the result of an Anti-Racism Working Group comprising students, parents, staff and community leaders.
Organizations represented in the group, according to CPS, include African American Chamber of Commerce, All In Cincinnati, Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati Preschool Promise, Closing the Health Gap, The Urban League, YMCA and the YWCA.
The policy reads in part:
“In this District, there are significant differences between racial groups in student academic performance, co and extracurricular programs, family engagement and partnership support. These include, but are not limited to, disparities in discipline rates, economic advantages, students with Disabilities Identification and access to Advanced Placement, college credit plus and career technical programs, gifted, enrichment and counseling services, athletics, arts, and electives.
“These racial disparities exist because of historical inequitable access to choices and opportunities that have significant intergenerational effects and perpetuate economic, social, and educational inequity on communities of color. However, racial inequities were created and perpetuated over time and can be eliminated. Similarly, personal prejudice is learned and can be unlearned.”
The policy’s directives are broken into several sections. Among the directives, quoted in part from the policy, are:
- A review of current curricula and the creation of new curricula and “authentic sequencing” such that all curricula and instructional materials for all grades are “relevant and represent the racial diversity of the student population and include a range of perspectives and experiences, particularly those of historically underrepresented groups of color, in a way that is age appropriate;”
- A possible redesign of in-class and extracurricular programs and activities “to provide opportunities for cross-cultural, cross-racial, and intergenerational interactions to foster respect for cultural and racial diversity;”
- A new or altered capacity for supervisors to hold members of the school community, including employees, accountable for racist and race-based misconduct;
- A data-based review of hiring and recruiting practices to address potential biases; and
- A reporting requirement on all disciplinary actions “with the goal of reducing racial discipline disparities and reducing severity of corrective action by race.”
