FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow mix changes to all rain by midday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Our Winter Weather Advisory expires at noon as snow changes to all rain by midday. Snow totals are expected to remain minimal: from a couple tenths of an inch on grass to about two inches in spots, mainly north.
Most of today’s snow continues to melt as it lands and that has kept snow totals to a minimum. Areas that manage to get 1 - 2 inches will see it melt before you can measure it. Today’s high should top out around 37 degrees.
Thursday will be cloudy again with a chance for a few flurries. On Friday, the sun returns. It will be partly cloudy by afternoon.
So far the weekend looks mostly cloudy and dry with slightly higher temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Though we are tracking our next widespread precipitation event for Saturday evening.
A strong cold front is forecast to arrive in the area Dec. 23 with rain and thunder. Cold air moves in behind the front which means the FOX19 NOW viewing area has a shot at a White Christmas Eve morning.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.