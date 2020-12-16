FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow showers Wednesday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
A wintry mix of wet snow and rain will fall throughout the day. Snow showers will continue through 11am as we start to see a change over to rain from south to north.
This will mostly be a wet event due to warm ground temperatures and precipitation falling only lightly during the coldest part of the day, during the morning commute.
That means roads will be mainly wet and, in some areas, slushy, we cannot rule out a icy spt on bridge, ramp, or less traveled road.
Accumulation will be mainly on vegetation and most of the snow will melt as it lands.
Snow totals are expected to range from a couple tenths of an inch on grass to about two inches in spots, mainly north.
Most of the snow will melt as it lands so chances are even areas with 1 - 2 inches will see it melt before you can measure it.
The high temperature will be about 37 degrees.
Thursday will see a mostly cloudy sky and a few flurries.
Friday will see some clearing for a partly cloudy afternoon then the weekend looks mostly cloudy and dry.
The next widespread precipitation event looks to be Saturday evening with a chance.
A strong cold front is forecast to arrive in the area Dec. 23 with rain and thunder.
Behind the front very cold air will invade the FOX19 NOW viewing area and that may leave us with a White Christmas Eve morning.
