Former Talbert House employee indicted on sex charges, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former employee at Talbert House is facing up to 10 years in prison after being indicted on Gross Sexual Imposition charges, according to the press release from the office of Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.
Kenneth Hackett, 55-years-old, has worked as a life skills coach at Talbert House for the last four years. Talbert House is an agency that works to help kids, adults, and families improve life.
It is at Talbert House where Hackett came to know the victim and her family, the prosecutor’s office says.
Court records show the victim was only 9 years old.
Hackett had sexual contact with the victim in mid-September while the two were alone in his car, Deters’ office said.
“This case is disturbing because of what happened to this victim but also because Hackett has always worked with vulnerable children and adults,” Deters said. “We are concerned that there may be more victims who have not come forward.”
Hackett has also worked at Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services, Brown County Developmental Disabilities Services, and Envision, the press release says.
If you or anyone you know might be a victim of Hackett, please call Hamilton County Sheriff’s Detective Andrew Stoll at 513-595-8548.
Hackett was given a $100,000 bond when he appeared in court on Dec. 8, court records show. He has since bonded out.
When contacted by FOX19 Now, Hackett said he no comment.
If convicted on the two charges of Gross Sexual Imposition, the prosecutor’s office says he could face up to 10 years in prison and registration as a sex offender every six months for 25 years.
