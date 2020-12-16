‘He was terrified:’ Widow hopes husband’s last moments inspire others to take virus seriously

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Tri-State family is in mourning after they lost two loved ones to COVID-19.
Laura Ballinger lost both her husband, Jessie, and her mother-in-law, Brenda, to COVID-19. They died almost a month apart shortly before the holidays.
“I still keep thinking he’s going to walk through the door,” she said of Jessie.
Laura Ballinger and her family now face a Christmas reduced to ruin by the pandemic.
“We open gifts,” she said, “we just celebrate Christmas as a family... and now that’s gone.”
Brenda caught the virus first, then Jessie got it. Where Brenda got it from, Ballinger doesn’t know.
Brenda died in early October.
Ballinger says Jessie, a 41-year-old diabetic with high blood pressure, was sick for a few days before she took him to a local hospital because he was having breathing problems. He had to be intubated.
“That was probably one of the scariest moments in his life, because he was terrified,” she recalled.
Eventually Jessie was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He had some blood complications there, Ballinger says, but he was improving.
“I thought everything was fine,” she said.
Ballinger went back to her hotel for a moment, but then she got a phone call saying her husband was coding.
“Of course I rushed back to the hospital, and they were administering CPR,” she said. “They tried for about an hour, and he died.”
The couple were married for 15 years before Jessie’s death. Ballinger says she wants people to remember him as a gentle giant and an amazing father to their two children, ages 16 and 12.
“He absolutely loved his family, loved his children,” she said. “He would do anything he can for anybody. He would give you the shirt off his back. He was a very good man.”
Ballinger hopes her family’s loss will inspire people to take the pandemic more seriously.
“Do what you have to do to help other people survive this, to get through this,” she said.
“People are dying. It’s destroying families.”
Ballinger adds the family is planning to honor Brenda in the new year.
There is a GoFundMe fundraiser set up for the family.
