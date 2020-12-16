Madeira receives funding for redevelopment of McDonald Commons Park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The City of Madeira has received a grant for ADA playground equipment at McDonald Commons, according to City Council member Brian Mueller.
The $48,000 Community Development Block Grant grant will be used to purchase the playground equipment in 2023.
The city will also receive $215,000 in the state’s latest appropriations bill, slated to be passed later this week, Mueller explains.
“This is tremendous news and an important next step in redeveloping McDonald Commons,” he said. “The money will be used primarily for a professional park master plan design and remaining funds towards construction.”
McDonald Commons Parks, according to the city, is a 17-acre facility that includes three baseball fields, three soccer fields, two tennis courts, playground equipment, a picnic shelter, a concession stand, batting cage, and wooded areas.
Created in 2005, the Madeira Veterans’ Memorial is also located in the park.
State Senator Bill Blessing and state Representative Jessica Miranda led the effort to allocate the funding in the appropriations bill.
The redevelopment of McDonald Commons is expected to cost around $3 million.
“We’re beginning to see the results from years of foundation-laying work snowball into visible progress, both at our parks and also in the refocus on our central business district,” Mueller said.
