Memory care residents creating new memories for kids this Christmas

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Due to COVID-19 restrictions at senior centers, those living there are not enjoying as much holiday joy as normal. A Cincinnati senior center is helping connect its residents with kids this Christmas.
Christmas is only nine days away and kids are quickly getting in their last requests for gifts by sending their letters to Santa.
Santa’s helpers at The Kenwood by Senior Star are helping to answer some of those special requests. This is the first time The Kenwood by Senior Star participated in a Letters to Santa program.
“We want you to think of us as authorized spokespersons for Santa,” explains Programs and Events Manager Annette DeCamp, “Because who better to be his helper and to help him to get this mass amount of letters out than people he’s known for 80 or 90 years?”
DeCamp says the residents in memory care are enjoying a trip down memory lane with each letter they read.
“It’s a conversation starter,” says DeCamp. “It’s a way to get them engaged and trigger some memories too. So, they have a lot of fun reading the letters and they laugh a lot.”
Five-year-old Harper was thrilled to get her letter from Santa and learn some good news. She was told she’s on the nice list this year.
The residents are hoping to stay busy writing these letters up until Christmas.
DeCamp says it’s a great way for them to feel connected to those outside of the senior living center. She says it’s hard not to feel jolly when reading the letters and sharing their own memories.
“Some of them have definite memories of their childhood and asking their parents for things and then some of them have memories of their children doing that,” says DeCamp.
They are asking for the letters to be sent no later than Dec. 23 so they can get a response by Christmas. The address is Santa/Programs Team, 5435 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.