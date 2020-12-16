More than 6K new COVID-19 cases in Indiana; Gov. Holcomb to give update at 2:30

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (FOX19) - More than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The 6,283 new COVID-19 cases bring the state’s total number of cases to 440,850, the ISDH’s data shows.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 38 new cases (3,188 total)
- Franklin County: 17 new cases (1,014 total)
- Ohio County: Three new cases (303 total)
- Ripley County: 23 new cases (2,090 total)
- Switzerland County: 14 new cases (407 total)
- Union County: Nine new cases (384 total)
The ISDH says 125 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed Wednesday.
6,781 Hoosiers have now died from COVID-19, according to the state health department.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 24.5%.
Franklin, Dearborn, and Ripley Counties remain at the highest level, or ‘red,’ on the alert map meaning their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
There are specific guidelines for counties in the red level under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
On Monday, frontline healthcare workers in Fort Wayne were the first in Indiana to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
A Jeffersonville hospital also received its initial doses Monday, according to the ISDH
Hospitals in Evansville, Indianapolis, and Munster are expected to get the vaccine in the next few days.
Indiana state health officials say more than 20,000 health care workers statewide have registered to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response. You can watch his update live in this story.
