Ohio reports single-day spike of 123 COVID-19 deaths, 5,409 new cases; lower case numbers due to ‘technological difficulties’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 7,777 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 584,766 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.
The 24-hour increase of 5,409 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, the daily case numbers may be lower on Wednesday due to “technological difficulties.”
Additionally, 123 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 51,467 total cases and 636 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 32,375 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 5,344 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
