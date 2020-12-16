Police stop driver trying to flee crash that hospitalized 2

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Golf Manor police stopped a driver from fleeing a crash that hospitalized two people, including the driver, according to Cincinnati police.
The crash occurred about 1:40 a.m. when the driver ran a red light at Losantiville Avenue and Reading Road, resulting in another vehicle “T-boning” his, police said.
A Golf Manor police officer in the area came up on the crash. The driver saw him, got out and started to flee on foot, police said.
The Golf Manor officer stopped the man and took him into custody without use of force or further incident.
The driver and a female passenger in the other vehicle were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police describe their injuries as non-life threatening.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The driver who police say caused the crash and then tried to run off is facing charges. His name was not released.
