Snow causes slick spots, some school delays, closings

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day with light wet snow crossing much of the Tri-State amid freezing temperatures.
Several school districts in rural areas are closed or delayed with reports of slick spots in mostly rural areas.
LIST: SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS
Cincinnati police say there are reports of patches of ice and slick road conditions throughout the city, including bridges and overpasses .
“Proceed with caution,” they tweeted.
Westwood Northern Boulevard is shut down due to a crash and icy conditions. The ramp from Columbia Parkway to Maritin Luther King Drive also is blocked with a vehicle into a wall on the icy ramp, according to police.
This wintry mix of wet snow and rain will fall throughout the day. Light snow started by 3 a.m.
This will mostly be a wet event due to warm ground temperatures and precipitation falling only lightly during the coldest part of the day, during the morning commute.
The low is expected to 29 degrees.
Road crews in Butler County were called to treat some roads turning slick by 5:30 a.m., dispatchers say.
Two crashes were reported on Ohio 129, one at Ohio Bypass 4 and another at Liberty-Fairfield Road.
Ohio 129 was totally blocked for more than an hour earlier this morning until crews came out with a salt truck and treated the area.
“Secondary roads are covered with snow. We have no pending accidents,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tells FOX19 NOW. “Road crews are out. Everyone seems to be driving fine.”
In western Hamilton County, crews responded to a report of a crash with one person trapped on East Miami River Road, Colerain Township police said. One person was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Accumulation throughout the day will be mainly on vegetation and most of the snow will melt as it lands.
Snow totals are expected to range from a couple tenths of an inch on grass to about two inches in spots.
Most of the snow will melt as it lands so chances are even areas with 2 inches will see it melt before you can measure it.
The high temperature will be about 37 degrees.
Thursday will see a mostly cloudy sky and a few flurries.
Friday will see some clearing for a partly cloudy afternoon then the weekend looks mostly cloudy and dry.
The next widespread precipitation event looks to be Saturday evening and early Sunday morning followed by a few scattered light showers Monday evening.
A strong cold front is forecast to arrive in the area Dec. 23 with rain and thunder.
Behind the front very cold air will invade the FOX19 NOW viewing area and that may leave us with a White Christmas Eve morning.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.