Transportation officials to give update on Brent Spence Bridge repairs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet secretary will be giving an update on repairs of the Brent Spence Bridge after a fiery semi crash more than a month ago.
Officials said hard work from the repair crews and weather is making it possible to get the bridge open by Dec. 23.
Concrete on the upper deck was poured Tuesday for new barrier walls after the completion of rebar and prep work.
Crews will then return to the upper deck for more work Wednesday.
They will pour the concrete to make the new driving surface on the upper level.
“We’re now past the midpoint of this project to repair and reopen the Brent Spence Bridge,” Secretary Gray said. “Major visible progress to restore the affected upper deck starts tomorrow when contractors pour a new layer of concrete. We’ll be going from construction to completion in the next two weeks.”
The concrete will take around a week to cure or harden, according to Gray. As that happens, crews will get ready for the final concrete pour for a new barrier wall on the upper deck.
