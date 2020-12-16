‘A very exciting time:’ Kentucky finishes distribution of first vaccine doses to hospitals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have made their way to each of the 11 Kentucky hospitals first in line for doses, with the final hospitals receiving the doses Tuesday.
Doses of vaccine — a “modern medical miracle,” according to the Gov. Andy Beshear — were delivered to Louisville and administered to healthcare workers at the University of Louisville within hours Monday.
Since then, all 12,000 doses of the initial allocation have been distributed, including to St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood.
“This is a very exciting time,” Beshear said Wednesday. “With these life-saving vaccines being administered right now to our front-line workers, the beginning of the end of the coronavirus crisis is in sight.
“We are also continuing to see fewer cases week over week, with today’s number down from last Wednesday. This is all great news, but it will take time before these modern medical miracles are available to everyone. Until then, we need everyone on Team Kentucky to be patient and vigilant. Continue to mask up, maintain social distance, avoid unnecessary travel and crowds, and practice proper hand washing.”
Kentucky expects receive around 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in total before the end of the year. It also expects to receive around 77,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, whose emergency-use authorization will go before the FDA Dec. 17.
The vaccines have been shown to be more than 90 percent effective against COVID-19.
Healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff will be vaccinated first. Those vaccinations could be complete by the end of January, after which EMS and first responders as well as educators could receive the next doses, Beshear said.
After that, it remains to be seen whether the federal government, and by extension states, will vaccinate essential workers or pursue an age-based approach.
Kentucky reported 2,898 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23 new virus-related deaths Wednesday.
The case count continue to show the commonwealth’s case growth has plateaued, though the lagging nature of hospitalizations and deaths means those figures could continue to rise for weeks afterwards.
Five more Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19 since Tuesday for a total of 1,793 current hospitalizations.
Twenty two more Kentuckians are in ICUs for a total of 460 and seven fewer are on ventilators for a total of 239.
Kentucky’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is 8.57 percent. The indicator has fallen eleven of the last thirteen days but appears to have stabilized.
Department of Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack, MD, advised Kentuckians on holiday gatherings Tuesday:
“You know what needs to be done, as hard as it is, you need to stay only with your own household all the way into the new year,” Stack said. “You need to not have private gatherings and parties. You need to support local businesses, but do it through takeout and carryout. Please support those businesses, but don’t support the disease.”
Stack issued the informal guidance several weeks after a Thanksgiving holiday from which Kentucky has yet to experience a significant case spike, though even that holiday’s impact remains to be seen.
Beshear and Stack credited the governor’s three-week “shock to the system” inaugurated by his Nov. 18 executive order for slowing the case growth, though Stack hinted Tuesday no such “system shock” is forthcoming over Christmas and New Years.
“Folks, please, it’s time to hunker down,” Stack said. “If people follow the current guidance that is already in place and adhere to the mask mandate, that’s all the tools you need to keep people healthy and keep people safe and prevent the calamity in Kentucky that is unfolding in other states around the country.”
Beshear’s order ended Monday. Now restrictions are lifted on indoor dining as well as at gyms, venues, event spaces, theaters and professional services. Those businesses can begin operating at 50 percent capacity Monday. Restaurants and bars must close by 11 p.m.
“But there has to be a renewed commitment to enforcing the mask mandate,” Beshear said last week. “Enforcing this is the difference between safe and unsafe, [between] people living and people dying.”
