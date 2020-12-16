Warning issued after police impersonator makes traffic stop in Butler County

WEST CHESTER, OHIO (FOX19) - West Chester police are investigating a traffic stop where a person impersonated a law enforcement officer.
Police say an SUV stopped another vehicle at Union Centre Boulevard near Princeton-Glendale Road around 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday.
The suspect approached the victim’s car, acting as if he was a police officer.
Police say the suspect was wearing all black, a short-sleeved shirt with no badge or identifying patches, and a blue mask.
He is described as about 30 years old, 5-feet-8 inches tall, weighing around 150 to 180 pounds, with brown hair in a buzz cut.
Police say you can call 911 during a traffic stop if you want to verify that the person who pulled you over is a law enforcement officer.
When you call 911, a communications officer will then have a record of the traffic stop.
If you are pulled over in a dark, desolate location and do not feel safe, police say to turn on your hazard lights, slow down, and let the 911 operator know you will be stopping at a well-lit, public location.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the West Chester police tip line at 513-759-7272.
Tips may also be submitted online through the department’s anonymous tipline by clicking here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.