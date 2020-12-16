Hamilton Co. discusses the latest in COVID-19 cases, vaccinations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman and Commissioner Driehaus will discuss the latest in COVID cases and vaccinations.
Last week, Hamilton County just reported its highest week-to-week increase in COVID-19 cases however, health officials attribute that in part due to the state clearing thousands of antigen tests.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 43,939 cases and 394 deaths.
That’s an increase of 4,683 cases and 12 deaths since last week.
“That number 12 is about double where we were last week,” Driehaus said.
Kesterman said his team is seeing between 350 and 500 new cases in the county every day.
He says vaccines will arrive in Hamilton County in the next few weeks.
