West End Stadium launches online sign up for job opportunities

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In preparation for a Spring 2021 opening of West End Stadium, it has launched an online sign up for employment information.
West End Stadium said they plan to hire more than 1000 positions, including food and beverage, security, ushers, ticket-takers and more.
“FC Cincinnati matches in the new West End Stadium will be an exciting place to work. We are looking for energetic, talented, people interested in making a great first impression in our inaugural year in our new stadium,” Vice President, Facilities and Stadium General Manager Dan Lolli said in a news release.
The West End Stadium is planning multiple employment information sessions leading up to the stadium opening.
Anyone interested may sign up to receive information about hiring events to be held in January on their website.
