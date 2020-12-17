Ohio trooper’s coat drive keeps kids warm during winter

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Seventy kids in the Tri-State will have warm coats this winter thanks to an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper with an itch to give back.
OSHP Trooper Tyler Ross is partnering with Fairfield City Schools on Bundle Up with the Blue, a program that collects and donates coats to children in need.
Ross often encounters children who go without in his line of work, according to a district spokesperson. What pulls on his heartstrings most is kids who don’t have warm coats — and this year, with the need greater than ever, he decided to act.
Ross connected with the school district through a former colleague to determine the need in the district’s six elementary schools.
The inaugural year of Bundle Up with the Blue resulted in over 70 coats donated in just a few weeks, the district says.
The trooper plans to expand the program next year, sharing the warmth of a winter coat with even more children who need them.
