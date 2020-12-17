Cloudy and cold, but dry today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a cold start in the 20s, we’ll only warm into the mid 30s this afternoon. The clouds stay around for most of the day and some areas will see partly cloudy conditions this afternoon.
Get set for more sunshine on Friday. As we head into the weekend temperatures improve, but rain chances increase Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. A few scattered light showers are also possible Monday evening before a big warm up into the 40′s and near 50 degrees by Wednesday.
We are expecting a strong cold front to arrive in the Tri-State on Wednesday evening (December 23rd) with rain and thunder. Behind the front very cold air will invade the FOX19 NOW viewing area and that may leave us with a White Christmas Eve Morning, some indications are that we could even have a few flakes flying Christmas Day Morning. Stay Tuned.
