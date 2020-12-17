1 dead in Florence house fire, chief says

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - One person was found dead when crews responded to a house fire in Florence early Thursday, fire officials tell FOX19 NOW.
The victim was located in the basement of the residence at in the 1400 block of Cayton Road shortly after crews responded about 8:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is the second fatal fire in the Tri-State Thursday morning.
