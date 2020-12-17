1 dead, 1 unaccounted for at Anderson Twp house fire, chief says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One resident is dead and a second is unaccounted for in an Anderson Township house fire early Thursday, according to dispatchers and fire officials.
Crews are on scene right now in the 8300 block of Tidewater Court. Smoke is still visibly pouring from the home.
Fire Chief Richard Martin says it has partially collapsed, and crews are extinguishing hot spots inside what’s left.
Shortly after 7 a.m., they were finally able to venture a bit inside the building. The chief says they are trying to determine if the other resident was home when flames broke out and now has also perished, or if that person is somewhere else.
Anderson Township and Cincinnati fire crews responded to the home shortly after 4 a.m. when a neighbor reported the fire by calling 911, according to dispatchers.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been asked to respond to the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Chief Martin said
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
