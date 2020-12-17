1 dead, 1 unaccounted for in Anderson Twp house fire, chief says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One resident is dead and a second is unaccounted for in an Anderson Township house fire early Thursday, according to dispatchers and fire officials.
Fire crews are on scene right now in the 8300 block of Tidewater Court.
Anderson Township and Cincinnati fire crews responded shortly after 4 a.m. when a neighbor reported the fire by calling 911.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is on its way to the scene, dispatchers say.
