Elsmere Police investigating vandalism at Mary Smith Cemetery

ELSMERE, Ky. (FOX19) - The Elsmere Police Department is investigating vandalism at the Mary E. Smith Memorial Cemetery.
Police said vandals spray-painted anarchist symbols on signage at the entrance of the historic Black cemetery and on its tombstones.
Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier said vandals toppled approximately 30 grave headstones from their bases in early December and defaced some of the headstones with black spray paint.
“Regardless of whether this crime was perpetrated by a juvenile, anarchist, or racist, it has no place in the City of Elsmere,” Mayor Marty Lenof said in a news release. “Our city has a long history as one of the most diverse communities in Northern Kentucky and this criminal act is not just an affront to people of color or those who have loved ones buried in this cemetery but to all people who live in our city.”
The cemetery, which is located at 1120 Martin Luther King Avenue, is operated by a volunteer board of directors. Formally founded in 1950, it’s one of the first African-American cemeteries in Northern Kentucky.
Board members said they believe the vandalism occurred sometime after Dec. 3.
Crystal Madaris, secretary of the cemetery board, said she will be submitting a claim to the cemetery’s insurance company to see if the vandalism is covered by its insurance policy.
“Unfortunately, at this point, we have no witnesses to the vandalism and we have not found any video footage recording any evidence of the perpetrators approaching the cemetery or committing this crime,” Maier said.
Elsmere police are continuing their investigation and is asking anyone with information to call the police department at 859-342-7344.
