Family of murdered mother says scammers created fake GoFundMe pages

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of a murdered mother is warning people about a scam someone set up using the name of their loved one.
Nyteisha Lattimore was stabbed multiple times with “an unknown edged weapon” at a Melrose Avenue apartment on Dec. 11, according to police. Police found her body early Saturday near the Purple People Bridge.
Her family went to create an online fundraiser to help with funeral costs, but they found scammers beat them to it.
Nyteisha’s family this act is awful and disrespectful. The family reached out to FOX19 NOW about the fake donation campaigns going around social media to warn people not to be deceived.
Her family, who was too heartbroken to go on camera, says people are using the tragic situation to scam people with fake donation accounts.
Roderick Lattimore, Nyteisha’s brother, said finding his sister’s picture on a fake GoFundMe page was devastating. The person running the donation page is someone claiming to be a cousin trying to raise money for the funeral arrangements, Roderick says.
There have been similar GoFundMe pages created asking for similar forms of support, but Roderick says those were taken down.
Roderick says the only real donation page is this one: Nyteisha Lattimore.
On the GoFundMe set up by family, Nyteisha is described as an amazing and caring woman with big dreams, someone who was always smiling and laughing.
Also on that page, it points out her son, 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore, is still missing. He hasn’t been seen since Dec. 4, according to police.
The Cincinnati Police Department gave a grim update on the search Nylo on Wednesday.
Police think “foul play” could be involved in the disappearance of the little boy.
Right now, CPD is still investigating as to why they think Nyteisha’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Desean Brown, killed her. Police still have not indicated if they think Brown has anything to do with Nylo’s disappearance.
Brown’s bond was set at $1 million on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
