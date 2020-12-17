Few flurries, cold, and cloudy Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold Thursday morning, with the exception of flurries we are dry. Thursday afternoon we will see a mostly cloudy sky and a few flurries. Friday will see some clearing for a partly cloudy afternoon then the weekend looks mostly cloudy and dry.
The next widespread precipitation event looks to be Saturday evening and early Sunday morning followed by a few scattered light showers Monday evening. A big warm up into the 40′s and near 50 degrees by Wednesday of next week.
A strong cold front is forecast to arrive in the area Wednesday evening December 23rd with rain and thunder. Behind the front very cold air will invade the FOX19 NOW viewing area and that may leave us with a White Christmas Eve Morning, some indications are that we could even have a few flakes flying Christmas Day Morning. Stay Tuned.
