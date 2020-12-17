Holiday giveaway with food, PPE at Matthew 25: Ministries

BLUE ASH, Ohio FOX19) - Matthew 25: Ministries is partnering with Procter & Gamble Co., Cintas, and the city of Blue Ash to provide non-perishable food items and COVID-19 supplies to members of the Greater Cincinnati community.
They say they are hoping this holiday giveaway will ensure people have what they need this holiday season.
The distribution will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Matthew 25: Ministries at 11060 Kenwood Road in Blue Ash.
Families will receive up to two kits containing personal protective equipment (PPE) and hygiene supplies along with two boxes containing non-perishable food.
Supplies are limited.
In an effort to keep everyone safe, recipients must remain in their cars while picking up supplies. Items will be placed in the trunk.
Matthew 25: Ministries works with first responders, hospitals, healthcare providers, public service agencies and other organizations to ensure that they have access to the supplies they need to protect their employees and safely meet the needs of the community.
To date, Matthew 25: Ministries says it has distributed over 6,000,000 pounds of COVID-19 relief supplies to more than 1,300 unique partner organizations.
For more information or if you would like to donate, visit their website at https://m25m.org.
Matthew 25: Ministries accepts cash, credit card and internet donations for ongoing disaster aid and humanitarian relief programs.
All designated funds are used for the purpose intended.
