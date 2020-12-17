LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 response in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 tests, cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccine news at a scheduled 4 p.m. media briefing.
The first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine made their way to each of the 11 Kentucky hospitals first in line for doses, with the final hospitals receiving the doses Tuesday.
Doses of vaccine — a “modern medical miracle,” according to the Gov. Andy Beshear — were delivered to Louisville and administered to healthcare workers at the University of Louisville within hours Monday.
Since then, all 12,000 doses of the initial allocation have been distributed, including to St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood.
“This is a very exciting time,” Beshear said Wednesday. “With these life-saving vaccines being administered right now to our front-line workers, the beginning of the end of the coronavirus crisis is in sight.
“We are also continuing to see fewer cases week over week, with today’s number down from last Wednesday. This is all great news, but it will take time before these modern medical miracles are available to everyone. Until then, we need everyone on Team Kentucky to be patient and vigilant. Continue to mask up, maintain social distance, avoid unnecessary travel and crowds, and practice proper hand washing.”
Kentucky expects receive around 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in total before the end of the year. It also expects to receive around 77,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, whose emergency-use authorization will go before the FDA Dec. 17.
The vaccines have been shown to be more than 90 percent effective against COVID-19.
Healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff will be vaccinated first. Those vaccinations could be complete by the end of January, after which EMS and first responders as well as educators could receive the next doses, Beshear said.
After that, it remains to be seen whether the federal government, and by extension states, will vaccinate essential workers or pursue an age-based approach.
