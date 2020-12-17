Male killed in Butler County shooting, police say

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A male is dead in an overnight shooting in Butler County, according to Hamilton police.
Officers said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Cereal Avenue in Hamilton about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Dispatchers received a report of a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head.
A male with a gunshot wound was found and taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police detectives are investigating.
Further details were not released.
