MLB Players Alliance stops in Cincinnati for Pull Up Neighbor tour

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A unique food drive made a stop in Cincinnati Thursday to help provide free food, COVID-19 supplies, and MLB memorabilia.
The MLB Players Alliance is traveling to more than 30 cities across the country. They are giving boxes of food away from the Freestore Foodbank and some fun MLB items.
A few local MLB players were there as well.
The Players Alliance formed six months ago in reaction to the death of George Floyd. The mission is to create a more inclusive community in the MLB and focus on greater opportunities for those affected by racism.
The alliance is made up of 143 current and former MLB players.
On Thursday, the Reds helped the alliance with its Pull Up Neighbor tour.
“We’ve had a tough year in 2020 all around,” says Reds Vice President and General Manager Nick Krall. “I think the entire community has had a tough year. Not just our community, but all over the country and the world. And we’re just trying to give back what we can and try to help people stay positive.”
Cincinnati native and current Washington Nationals player Josh Harrison helped hand out necessities alongside Reds Hall of Famer George Foster.
“No need to say 2020 has been a weird year for a lot of people,” says Harrison. “Even before 2020 people needed help. But right now a lot of people want to lend out a helping hand and seeing this line is encouraging, but also sad at the same time to know that I have kids that have everything that they need and there are so many people out here that don’t.”
But uniforms didn’t matter on Thursday. On this day, they were all part of the same team.
“It’s not a matter of being a Red, a National, a Cub, a Pirate,” continues Harrison, “It’s about helping those in need and that’s the beauty of it.”
Middletown native and Cubs player Kyle Schwarber helped load up the hundreds of vehicles in line Thursday.
“First off, I’m thankful to be here and I’m thankful to all of our Black and brown teammates for creating the Players Alliance,” says Schwarber, “And going out and making this a priority. It’s so close to Christmas. We want to bring some Christmas cheer and bring some smiles to faces as well.”
This food drive was able to help more than 500 families Thursday.
The Reds Fund will team up with the Freestore Foodbank again Friday for another food drive. The details for that can be found here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.