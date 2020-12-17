P&G commits to 2,021 acts of good in 2021

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Procter & Gamble announced a commitment to 2,021 acts of good for 2021.
The company said it will start with contributions of health, hygiene and cleaning products, personal protective equipment (PPE), and financial support collectively worth tens of millions of dollars for COVID-19 relief efforts.
The acts of good represent the next chapter of P&G’s ‘Lead with Love’ campaign, which includes a call to action to make 2021 the year we all come together to do more and do better – for communities, equality and the planet.
“P&G people believe we have a responsibility to society, and we will continue to step up and step forward to use our reach and resources to be both a force for good and a force for growth,” P&G Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer David Taylor said in a news release. “As the world turns to 2021, P&G is committing to lead through acts of good that will have a lasting, positive impact on people and communities around the world.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.