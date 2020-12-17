P&G commits to 2,021 acts of good in 2021

“P&G people believe we have a responsibility to society, and we will continue to step up and step forward to use our reach and resources to be both a force for good and a force for growth,” P&G Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer David Taylor said in a news release. “As the world turns to 2021, P&G is committing to lead through acts of good that will have a lasting, positive impact on people and communities around the world.”