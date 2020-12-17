Sam Adams partners with Rookwood Pottery for holiday ornament

“We’re proud to work with our neighbor and iconic member of the Cincinnati community, Rookwood Pottery,” said Taproom General Manager, Keith McEly said. “Bringing together our two brands, who share deep Cincinnati heritage and a commitment to quality craftsmanship, has been a wonderful experience and we can’t wait to share the results with drinkers. Now more than ever, your support of neighborhood and community establishments goes far. Thank you for sipping and shopping locally this holiday season with Sam Adams and Rookwood Pottery.”