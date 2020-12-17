Sam Adams partners with Rookwood Pottery for holiday ornament

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two Cincinnati staples are partnering for a holiday gift for the beer enthusiast in your life.
Sam Adams and Rookwood Pottery have designed a ceramic ornament on sale now. The design is modeled after a Sam Adam’s ping glass and is available online and for purchase in the brewery’s Over-the-Rhine taproom.
“We’re proud to work with our neighbor and iconic member of the Cincinnati community, Rookwood Pottery,” said Taproom General Manager, Keith McEly said. “Bringing together our two brands, who share deep Cincinnati heritage and a commitment to quality craftsmanship, has been a wonderful experience and we can’t wait to share the results with drinkers. Now more than ever, your support of neighborhood and community establishments goes far. Thank you for sipping and shopping locally this holiday season with Sam Adams and Rookwood Pottery.”
