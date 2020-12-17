Train derails dangerously close to home in Kentucky

A CSX train derailed in Harlan County, Kentucky after it hit a boulder that fell due to a rockslide. (Source: Robert Scott)
December 17, 2020

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A rock slide led to a train derailment early Thursday morning in Southeastern Kentucky.

A CSX train engine derailed after it struck a boulder that rolled across KY 2007 and onto nearby train tracks.

Two locomotives and eight train cars loaded with coal went off the tracks, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The newspaper reports that a tree fell on a nearby home as a result of the slide but no one was hurt.

Highway 2007 is shut down until further notice.

