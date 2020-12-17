URGENT: Infant inside car stolen from Camp Washington gas station, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police report a vehicle was stolen from a BP gas station in Camp Washington with a 10-month-old infant inside.
The theft occurred around 9:45 p.m. at the gas station at 1326 Hopple Street.
The vehicle is a white 2010 Mercury Milan with tinted windows, black rims and no front plate, police say. (The picture below is not the actual car.)
The Ohio license plate number is HHL1595.
The vehicle was last seen turning westbound onto Hopple Street, police say.
The suspects are described as a 6 ft. male with gray sweatpants (pictured below) and a 6 ft. male in all black clothing and a white beanie hat.
If you have any information you’re urged to call 911.
