WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update on the status of the coronavirus response in the state.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 596,178 cases and 7,894 deaths.
That’s an increase of 11,412 cases and 117 deaths reported in 24 hours.
On Tuesday, DeWine outlined the time frame for when more COVID- 19 vaccines will arrive.
During the first week, Dec. 14-20, Ohio will receive 98,475 doses of the vaccine from Pfizer, according to DeWine. Pfizer will be sending another 123,000 next week.
Ohio will also receive more than 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna next week, the governor said.
The state will have 420,000 doses of the vaccine by Christmas, DeWine said. More vaccines will be coming during the week of New Years when Pfizer sends 148,000 and Moderna sends 89,000 doses.
