West Chester police impersonator ‘tried to rape me,’ woman says on 911 call

“We wanted to follow-up in the case reported yesterday from West Chester Police Department. Our primary goal yesterday was to make the community aware that they have options and tools when being pulled over by law enforcement. If there is ever uncertainty, motorists need to know that they can turn on their hazard lights and slow down as acknowledgement and go to a safe place before stopping. They can also call 911 to have a dispatcher confirm that it is, in fact, an officer pulling them over.