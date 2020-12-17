What’s the chance of a white Christmas in Cincinnati?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There’s nothing quite like fresh snow on the ground to enhance the spirit of the season on Christmas Day.
Unfortunately, it’s not very common for the Queen City.
Going back to when weather records first started being kept in 1858 (162 years), snow has fallen in Cincinnati 36 times on Christmas Day - a 22% chance of a white Christmas each year.
Of the 36 times it’s snowed on Christmas, 19 of those saw less than 1″ of snowfall.
It’s only snowed an inch or more 10 times. That comes out to a small 6% chance of seeing an inch or more of snowfall on Christmas.
You have to go back to 2010 for the last time it snowed more than 1″ in Cincinnati. It snowed 1.1″ on Christmas that year.
The biggest snow occurred in 1890 when 7″ fell in parts of the city.
Here are the top 10 snowiest Christmas Days in Cincinnati:
- 1890 - 7″
- 1909 - 3.7″
- 1872 - 3.5″
- 1993 - 2.5″
- 1880 - 2.3″
- 1935 - 2.2″
- 1969 - 2.2″
- 1992 - 1.1″
- 2010 - 1.1″
- 1989 - 1″
(All statistics provided by the National Weather Service)
