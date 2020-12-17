When to watch Alex Trebek’s last ‘Jeopardy’ episode

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - “Jeopardy” fans take note - Alex Trebek’s last episode will not be shown on Christmas Day.
The change has been reportedly been made to avoid pre-emptions because of holiday programming.
Instead, “Around the World” episodes will be shown during the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.
The show says the episodes will celebrate Trebek’s spirit of adventure by highlighting some of the best categories he’s presented from Machu Picchu to Japan and beyond.
The final episodes with Trebek will now air the week of Jan. 4 with the last one to be shown on Friday, Jan. 8.
The show’s official Twitter account previously said that those shows will air as intended in Trebek’s honor.
Trebek, who hosted “Jeopardy” for 36 years, died from pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.