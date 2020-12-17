Woman playing with gun fatally shoots 16-year-old in Butler County, police say

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A 21-year-old woman is under arrest on a reckless homicide charge in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old male in Butler County early Thursday, police say.
Aerial Katelynn Brazzell was playing with a firearm in the 200 block of Cereal Avenue in Hamilton about 1:30 a.m. when she pointed it at the victim and it went off, striking Bennie Shaun Boggs Jr. in the head., a police report shows.
He was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.