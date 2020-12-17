Woman playing with gun fatally shoots 16-year-old in Butler County, police say

A 16-year-old male is dead in an overnight shooting in Hamilton, police said Thursday. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | December 17, 2020 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 11:08 AM

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A 21-year-old woman is under arrest on a reckless homicide charge in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old male in Butler County early Thursday, police say.

Aerial Katelynn Brazzell was playing with a firearm in the 200 block of Cereal Avenue in Hamilton about 1:30 a.m. when she pointed it at the victim and it went off, striking Bennie Shaun Boggs Jr. in the head., a police report shows.

He was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

