World Shattered: Mother left heartbroken, looking for answers after son’s death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mother’s heart is broken, her world left shattered after the death of her 25-year-old son early Thursday.
Wanda Ferguson fought through tears as she talked about her late son, Malcolm Brewton. The 25-year-old was shot late Wednesday in North College Hill before passing away the next morning, she says.
Ferguson adopted Brewton when he was only two days old.
She says her world was shattered when learning Brewton died. The autopsy is still ongoing, but his death is listed as an “apparent homicide,” according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Ferguson says her son, who has two boys of his own, was a rapper and loved making music videos.
Left heartbroken, the mother says she will miss hearing her son knock at the door saying “mama” as he walks in.
“Now, he not going to be able to knock on my front door and say, ‘mama,’” Ferguson says. “I won’t hear that no more. That’s gone the time he stopped breathing, and I’m just so heartbroken. That’s my heart. I miss him dearly, I really do. Mommy loves you, Malcolm.”
Ferguson says now she just wants answers as to what happened to her son. She says detectives tell her the investigation will take at least three days.
