16-year-old killed in Butler County shooting, suspect under arrest

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A 16-year-old male is dead in an overnight shooting in Butler County and a suspect is under arrest, according to Hamilton police.
Officers said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Cereal Avenue in Hamilton about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
A male with a gunshot wound was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A police report identifies the victim as Bennie Shaun Boggs Jr.
A police spokesman says the suspect is being booked right now.
Further details were not immediately available.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
