Beechwood wins 15th state title in OT thriller

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Beechwood Tigers won the Kentucky Class 2A State Championship on Friday with a 24-23 win over Lexington Christian in overtime.
It’s the Tigers’ 15th state championship in program history - their first-ever state title in Class 2A.
LCA had a chance at the win in regulation, but their 44-yard field goal bounced off the left upright and then hit the crossbar before falling short.
Beechwood took a 24-17 lead on the first play of overtime.
LCA answered quickly with a touchdown, but Beechwood’s Brady Moore blocked the extra-point try to seal the 24-23 win for the Tigers.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.