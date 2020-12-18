Beshear issues new order for schools not to return until Jan. 11

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (Source: Office of the Governor/KET)
By WAVE3.com Staff | December 18, 2020 at 10:24 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 11:33 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear issued a new order Friday, Dec. 18. It applies to all public kindergarten through 12th grade schools and is a recommendation for every private school.

The order calls for schools in red zone counties to delay in-person instruction until Jan. 11 instead of Jan. 4.

It also mandates that schools must provide meaningful virtual options for students who opt not to resume in-person instruction.

Employees who are in the CDC and FDA high-risk category who request an alternative or virtual work assignment must be accommodated until vaccinations can be implemented.

Read the complete order below.

